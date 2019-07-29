PM’s visit to US exposed Indian propaganda: Ali Zaidi

KARACHI: Federal Minister of Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi has said Prime Minister’s visit to the United States (US) exposed Indian propaganda.

Talking to media in Karachi, Zaidi PM Khan was accorded warm welcome in the US, which has made history.

He said that US President Donald Trump’s offer of mediation on Kashmir has exposed Modi government. “India is not interested in finding a solution of Kashmir dispute.”

He said that India does not know what to say on Trump s mediation offer.

The minister cited that Prime Minister Imran Khan during his meeting with President Trump presented Pakistan stance on Kashmir issue in a befitting manner.

He said that PM Imran and President Trump discussed various issues related to peace and stability in the region including Afghanistan. Ali Zaidi said that Prime Minister also supported the ongoing Afghan peace process during the meeting.

Taking a jibe at the Sindh government, Ali Zaidi said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is in power for the past 11 years in the province but problems faced by the people still remain unresolved.

Talking about Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) and Fixit founder Alamgir Khan, Zaidi said that people like Alamgir are staging protests for the resolution of problems faced by the people of Karachi.

He said that there is no need to stage a protest if the provincial government performs its duty properly.

