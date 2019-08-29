PM wants ADB projects implemented on fast-track

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed the Economic Affairs Division to fast-track the process and implementation of Asian Development Bank-funded projects so as to facilitate its support for economic prosperity in the country.

ADB Vice President Shixin Chen along with senior advisor Ehsan Khan and country director of ADB for Pakistan Xiaohong Yang called on the prime minister here today.

Minister for Economic Affairs Muhammad Hamad Azhar, Advisor on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafiz Sheikh and senior officials were present during the meeting.

The ADB president briefed the prime minister regarding short, medium and long term support to Pakistan in various sectors of the economy, particularly trade and competitiveness.

He said Pakistan, being a founding member, is an important partner of ADB.

The ADB vice president discussed various proposals for enhancing institutional capacity of the government that would help Pakistan achieve its development and economic stability agenda.

Mr. Chen noted that Pakistan can play a very important role in promoting regional cooperation and integration in Central and West Asia region.

He informed the PM that he had fruitful meetings with his Special Assistant on Social Protection & Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar and ADB wants to support the government’s flagship Ehsaas Programme.

The prime minister said that the government’s main focus and his personal mission are to help the down-trodden improve their living standards.

“Expanding tax base, institutional reforms, and out-of-the-box solutions for service delivery are the priority areas for achieving the goal of good governance,” said the prime minister.

The prime minister was informed that Minister Economic Affairs has extended an invitation on Prime Minister’s behalf to President ADB for visiting Pakistan.

Comments

comments