PM directs to speed up work on uplift projects in tribal districts

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed the authorities concerned to speed up work on development projects in the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting in Peshawar today, PM Imran Khan said that the development of the tribal district was among the top priorities of the government.

Lauding the sacrifices rendered by the tribal people for the country, the prime minister directed the provincial government to focus on the development and progress of the area.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Peshawar to review preparations from Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in Senate elections besides meeting members of the PTI parliamentary group in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly.

Last year on September 28, Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated Nahakki Tunnel and Sheikh Zayed road in Mohmand district.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and other government functionaries were present on the occasion. Speaking at a gathering of tribal leaders after the inauguration, Prime Minister Khan had said the government would leave no stone unturned for the socio-economic development of tribal areas.

