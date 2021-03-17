PM directs to adopt zero-tolerance policy against land mafia in Punjab

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed authorities concerned to adopt a zero tolerance policy against land mafia in Punjab.

He was chairing a meeting in Lahore today (Wednesday), which was attended by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik and IG Punjab Police Inam Ghani and high officials.

The meeting reviewed measures being taken for curbing the land mafia in the province.

The prime minister also directed the use of administrative machinery to keep a check on hoarders which deserve no leniency.

Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Lahore on Wednesday.

The chief minister briefed the prime minister about the provincial administrative affairs and progress in development projects in Punjab.

The meeting took place after PM Khan arrived in the provincial capital on a day-long visit to oversee development work.

