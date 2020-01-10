PMA finalises fares of Orange Line Train, Speedo and Metro buses

LAHORE: Punjab authorities have made recommendations for the fares of Orange Line train, Metro and Speedo buses, ARY News reported on Friday.

A session of Punjab’s Mass Transit Transport Authority was held today to finalise the fares for Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT), Metro and Speedo bus services.

Sources said that the authority recommended to set fare of OLMT up to Rs40-50, whereas, the ticket prices for Metro and Speedo will be retained up to Rs30.

The recommendations have been forwarded to the provincial cabinet which will take the final decision for the fares of Orange Line Metro Train, sources added.

It is noteworthy to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led Punjab government had inaugurated the trial operation of the Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) on 27 kilometres route from Dera Gujran to Ali Town which began on December 10 after the completion of technical and mechanical work. Transport authorities said that the test run will need at least three months before its public launch.

Earlier, the Punjab government had announced to commencement of OLMT commercial operations from January 2020, however, it seemed impossible to be implemented due to its test run.

In October last year, it emerged that the Metro train will run between Dera Gujran to Anarkali, whereas, the concerned authorities decided to conduct its a test for running it through electricity after the completion of 13 high-voltage substations in Lahore, the provincial capital of Punjab.

The construction work of 11 other stations was completed by November, signalling that the first-ever mass-transit project will be made operational soon after coming out of its trial period to run the trains through electricity.

The Orange Line project

The Orange Line project, is a rapid transit system under construction in Punjab’s capital Lahore. The line will span 27.1 km (16.8 mi) with 25.4 km (15.8 mi) elevated and 1.72 km (1.1 mi) underground.

The line will be served by 26 stations and is expected to handle 250,000 passengers daily.

Though it is frequently mentioned as a part of the wider China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the Orange line is being financed by the Government of Punjab.

Comments

comments