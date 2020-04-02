PMA stresses self-isolation; ‘only people with severe coronavirus symptoms should come to hospitals’

LAHORE: Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) on Thursday said that the people suffering from coronavirus should be allowed treatment at home, ARY News reported.

President Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), Doctor Ashraf Nizami in a media talk said that the police is bringing patients to the clinic claiming them to be coronavirus suspects.

President PMA added that this is not what the government should task the police to do, those having mild flu and fever.

He stressed that only the patients with severe symptoms should be brought to medical facilities and other should self isolate by themselves until the symptoms wear off.

Ashraf Nizami also said that ventilators are for the cases deemed critical, no normal or mildly symptomatic patient will need them.

President PMA also said that the coronavirus was now being locally contracted and fear of carriers arriving from abroad has ceased.

