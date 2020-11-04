PMA warns of strong wave of coronavirus pandemic in the country

KARACHI: Secretary-General of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Dr Qaiser Sajjad has urged the political parties to avoid holding public gatherings in the wake of the second spike of coronavirus in the country.

In his statement, Dr Qaiser cautioned that situation can get worst if health-related guidelines were neglected in the public gatherings.

He said that the world is facing the second strong wave of the coronavirus pandemic. He said that the second spike could be lethal for Pakistan as well.

Dr Qaiser ruled out the need for closing educational institutions in the country and underlined the need for proper enforcement of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the educational institutions.

Pakistan reported 18 more coronavirus-related fatalities during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 6,867.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 1,313 fresh infections emerged during this period, lifting the national tally of cases to 337,573. Around 26,565 samples were tested yesterday.

