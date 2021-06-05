PMC announces range of new penalties for medical colleges’ violations

LAHORE: The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has Saturday announced new regulations 2021 for admissions in medical colleges a failure of compliance with which will lead to heavy fines it said, ARY News reported.

According to the new regulations, any college handing out more admissions than its designated seat capacity will be liable to pay the commission Rs2 million a seat fine.

For any irregularities in the admission process, the college responsible will pay off a Rs1.5 million fine a seat.

On the other hand, in case of delay in the examination result announcement, for each student whose result is pending the college shall pay the commission Rs30,000 as a fine.

Other fines comprise charging medical students more fee than regularized for which the college will be slapped Rs200,000 fine; delaying the announcement of merit list will land Rs500,000 with Rs50,000 for each passing day without announcement.

Separately today, the Sindh government decided against paying a monthly allowance of Rs25,000 to all Ph.D. degree holders.

According to details, the Ministry of Finance in a statement issued here on Saturday said that it cannot give a monthly allowance of Rs25,000 to all faculty members holding a Ph.D. as directed by Sindh High Court (SHC).

The ministry of finance in a letter written to Sindh law ministry has said that it cannot pay additional allowance to govt employees holding PhD degrees as it will put a burden on the provincial exchequer.

