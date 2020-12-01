Medical colleges to conduct special entry tests for COVID-positive students

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has decided to conduct a special entry test for admissions in medical colleges in order to provide an opportunity to those students stopped to appear in the exams after being diagnosed with COVID-19, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The medical commission will organise another entry exam on December 13 for the medical students tested positive for COVID-19 and stopped to appear in the previous test for colleges.

It is pertinent to mention here that 138 candidates for the admissions at medical colleges had diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. The students had been barred to appear in the entry tests organised across the country between November 15 and November 29, sources said.

Read: PMC barred from holding medical colleges entry test on Nov 15

Sources told ARY News that the affected students have been advised to formally inform the PMC besides registering their names for the upcoming entry test. It emerged that 138 students have registered themselves for their appearance in the entry test.

Sources added that the commission will announce the results of entry tests held on November 29 within the next 10 days before organising the special entry tests.

Around 125,000 students had earlier registered themselves for the entry tests of medical and dental colleges and hundreds of students appeared in the exams in 47 centres established across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

