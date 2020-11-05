PMD cautions against Smog, advises use of masks and glasses

ISLAMABAD: The met office has advised the people to use masks and glasses in smoggy conditions during the month of November to avoid health problems.

Pakistan Meteorological department in an advisory has said that brief exposure to smog could lead to severe health issues for people.

It is to be mentioned here that smog causes a variety of ailments from minor pains to deadly pulmonary pneumonia and asthma diseases.

The smoke produced by automobiles and stubble burning in agriculture areas converts into smog during the month of November with falling temperature. It normally persists when mean temperature remains in the range of 19-21 degree Celsius, according to the weather department.

During the last week of November and first week of December smog converts into fog due to temperatures falling further down.

The concentration of smog remains very high in Pakistan especially in rice producing areas of Punjab including Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Gujrat and Sialkot during November, causing low visibility which results in scores of road mishaps, disturbance in flights and train schedules etc.

