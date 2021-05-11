PMD reveals when will Pakistan celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that chances of sighting the new moon of Shawwal 1442 AH on the evening of May 12 i.e. 29th of Ramazan (Wednesday) are slim.

Eid-ul-Fitr (1st Shawwal) will most likely to fall on Friday.

The new moon of Shawwal, 1442 AH will born on crossing conjunction point at 00-01 PST on May, 12, (Wednesday), the weather department said in a statement.

According to astronomical parameters, there is ‘no chance’ of sighting the new moon of Shawwal, 1442 AH on the evening of Wednesday 12 May i.e. 29th of Ramazan, 1442 AH, the met office said.

A meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has been convened on May 12 for the Shawwal 1442 AH moon sighting.

The meeting of Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal committees also expected to be held for collecting evidence in respect of sighting of the the Eid-ul-Fitr moon.

Comments

comments