ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in its seasonal outlook for October to December predicted below normal precipitation in country.

The models point out dry weather in three months from October to December and prolonged foggy conditions.

The met office while referring Global Circulation Models said that the weather conditions indicate below normal pre-winter precipitation in Pakistan.

“The seasonal precipitation is expected to remain below normal during October to December

2020 in Pakistan. Seasonal mean temperatures are likely to remain above normal in most

parts of the country,” the met office said in its outlook for next three months.

The PMD predicted water stress for Rabi crops due to below normal rains, particularly in rain-fed areas.

The plain and urban areas will face prolonged smoggy and foggy conditions during November and December months, according to the weather outlook.

The plain areas will also experience frequent frost during the month of December 2020, according to the PMD weather outlook.

