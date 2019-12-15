Met Office forecast chances of light rain, drizzle in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cloudly weather in Karachi with chances of drizzle or light rain on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to the met office maximum temperature in the metropolis will remain between 25 – 27 o Celsius while minimum temperature will be 14.5 ºC. Humidity will be 50-60 percent in the morning and in the evening 40-50 percent, according to the met office weather forecast.

The wind direction is Northerly or Northeasterly which is becoming Southerly or Southeasterly and the wind speed is recorded at 15 kilometers, PMD said.

Moreover, mainly cold and dry weather remained in most districts of Sindh on Saturday night and Sunday morning, while dense fog prevailed in upper Sindh during the morning and night.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while very cold in upper areas.

However, light rain is expected at few places in Gilgit Baltistan with light snowfall over hills. Dense Fog is likely to prevail in most plain areas of Punjab. Frost is likely in few areas of Punjab and lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during forecast period.

