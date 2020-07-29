PMD forecast light rain, drizzle in Sindh coastal belt including Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi, Thatta and Badin will likely to receive light rainfall or drizzle on Wednesday, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in its weather report.

The met office forecast hot and humid weather in other parts of Sindh on Wednesday.

Karachi, Thatta, Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Nawabshah and Badin will likely to receive rainfall with thunderstorm on Thursday, the weather report further said.

The city’s several localities also received light rainfall on Tuesday morning as the monsoon system exited from Karachi and other parts of the region.

Maximum temperature in Karachi will remain between 33 – 35 ºCelsius and the humidity will be 70-80 % in morning and 55 – 65 % in the evening, according to the weather department. The winds are blowing in westerly and southwesterly direction.

Heavy rainfall flooded Orangi Town, Surjani Town, Clifton, Gadap Town, Garden Town, Federal B Area, Jamshed Road and and the old city areas on Sunday causing power outages in several areas of the city.

The rain played havoc in the city, as most of the roads were submerged with rainwater.

The presence of rainwater caused accidents and affected underground power cables, the city’s power utility spokesperson said.

