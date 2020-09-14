PMD forecast light rainfall at Lower Sindh districts today

KARACHI: Under the influence of low pressure over Indian Gujarat, isolated light rain with thunderstorm is likely to occur in Tharparker, Badin and Thatta districts, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in its report.

The low pressure area over Indian Gujarat has weakened and now lies over northeast Arabian Sea adjoining to the Indian state, according to the weather report.

The weather will remain hot and dry in most areas of the country, while some areas of lower Sindh, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan region will likely to receive rainfall with thunderstorm on Monday evening or night, PMD said in its report.

The weather in Karachi will remain sunny on Monday (today) with maximum temperature likely between 37 to 39 ºCelsius in the city, according to the forecast. Humidity in the city will remain 66 percent in the morning and between 50 – 60 pct in the evening.

The wind direction will be Northwesterly becoming Westerly or Southwesterly, according to the weather report.

The city undergoing humid weather due to suspension of sea breeze, the met office said.

The Lower Sindh areas received rainfall with thunderstorm yesterday. Maximum rainfall received at Thatta and Chhor (02mm).

Yesterday maximum temperature was recorded in Turbat (43 Celsius), Sibi and Bahawalnagar (42 Celsius).

