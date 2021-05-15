PMD forecast rainfall in Karachi under Arabian Sea Cyclone ‘Tauktae’

KARACHI: Heavy rainfall is expected in Karachi during May 17 to 20 under the influence of the Arabian Sea Cyclone Tauktae,” a spokesperson of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast on Saturday.

A spokesperson of the met office has said that Cyclone Tauktae has been located at a distance of about 1460 km southeast of Karachi in the Arabian Sea and the storm will move to the coast of Indian Gujarat in northwest within 12 to 18 hours.

“Heavy rainfall is expected in Karachi during May 17 (Monday) to May 20 under the influence of the weather system,” the met office predicted.

“Coastal districts of Thatta and Badin could also receive dusty winds and heavy rain spells along with Thar, Mirpur Khas, Umarkot and Sanghar districts in Sindh under the influence of the system,” the met office forecast.

A Depression on Saturday morning developed into a cyclonic storm named ‘Tauktae’ in Southeast Arabian Sea is expected to intensify into a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ according to a weather report.

The cyclone, which is currently centred over Lakshadweep in India, could have wind speed of 150 to 160 kmph by Monday (May 17).

Heavy rain lashed Indian state of Kerala as the country’s met office issued red alert in five districts of the region.

Cyclone Tauktae, is expected to make a landfall at the western coast of India.

The cyclone is likely to intensify further into a Cyclonic Storm during next 18-24 hours and move in north-northwest direction.

PMD’s tropical Cyclone Warning Centre, Karachi in a statement earlier said that presently, none of Pakistan coastal area is under any threat. However, Fishermen of Sindh’s coastal area were advised to remain alert and avoid going into deep sea.

After the cyclone alert, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority in a statement alarmed all the relevant deputy commissioners to take precautionary measures and to educate people of the coastal belt.

Cyclone Tauktae, is the first-named tropical cyclone of the year in the region.

