PMD forecast rainfall for Sindh coastal areas today

KARACHI: Coastal areas of Sindh likely to receive rain with thunderstorm on Sunday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said.

The weather will remain hot and dry at most districts of the province, while Thatta, Badin, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Islamkot, Mithi, Nagarparkar will likely to receive rainfall with thunderstorm, according to the weather report.

According to the forecast, Sindh’s coastal belt will likely to receive showers on Monday (tomorrow).

The rainfall with thunderstorm also predicted for Sukkur and Shikarpur districts and adjoining areas in upper Sindh on Monday.

The weather in Karachi will remain partly cloudy to cloudy with chances of light rain or drizzle at evening or night, according to the forecast.

The city undergoing humid weather due to suspension of sea breeze, the met office said.

The Lower Sindh areas received rainfall with thunderstorm yesterday. Maximum rainfall received at Mithi (49mm), Diplo (21mm), Larkana (08mm), Islamkot (07mm), Nagarparkar (06mm) and Mirpur Khas (02mm).

Yesterday maximum temperature was recorded in Turbat (43 Celsius), Sibi (42 Celsius), Bahawalnagar, Okara, Bahawalpur and Noorpur Thal (41 Celsius).

