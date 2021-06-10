PMD forecast rainfall with wind and thunderstorm from Friday

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday predicted rainfall with wind and thunderstorm in eastern and central parts of the country from Friday, ARY News reported.

Met Office has said that moist currents from the Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate in eastern parts of Pakistan from Friday evening/night.

Under the influence of this weather system rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan region, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, Sialkot, Lahore, Kasur, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Nowshera, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Mardan, Buner, Dir, Shangla and Kohistan from Friday to Monday.

Rainfall with wind or thunderstorm will lash Sargodha, Bhakkar, Layyah, Khushab, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Multan, Sahiwal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Barkhan, Musa Khel and Zhob on Saturday to Sunday.

Prevailing very hot weather conditions are likely to subside during the wet-spell, according to the weather forecast.

Wind thunderstorm with heavy falls at times may generate urban flooding in low-lying areas of Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Jhelum and Rawalpindi on Saturday or Sunday, the met office cautioned.

Director Met Department Sardar Sarfaraz has said that Karachi will experience a pleasant weather in next few days.

The weather official said that the region including Karachi is expected to receive more rainfall than the routine in monsoon this year like the previous year.

