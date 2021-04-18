PMD forecast rainfall with thunderstorm in upper areas of country

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain-wind/thunderstorm (a few Hailstorm) in Potohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir on Sunday (today).

A westerly weather system entered in western and upper parts of the country on Wednesday(night), which expected to bring rain in upper areas of the country.

The Met Office has forecast hot and humid weather in the city during the next 24 hours, with maximum temperature to range between 34 – 36 ºCelsius, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Minimum temperature has been recorded 25.5 ºCelsius in Karachi with humidity at 60 percent in the morning.

Winds from South/Southwest were blowing in the morning, according to the weather report.

Heavy bouts of rain coupled with stormy winds on Saturday in Sindh’s coastal district of Badin and the adjoining areas rendered many important roads submerged and also damaged agricultural crops.

The coastal areas near Badin and adjacent cities received heavy rains due to which many roads on the downward slope were inundated by the accumulation of water.

The traffic on Karachi to Hyderabad M-9 motorway was also affected due to the rainfall.

The PMD had in its weather outlook earlier predicted gusty winds and localized thunderstorms in April, which may harm standing crops in the wheat growing areas especially in upper Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

