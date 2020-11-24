Web Analytics
PMD forecast widespread rain, snowfall in Balochistan from today

Balochistan, rain and snowfall, weather system

QUETTA: Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday forecast rain and snowfall in 20 districts across Balochistan from today, ARY News reported.

The Met Office today stated that a westerly weather system has entered in Balochistan, which will bring rain and snowfall in several districts of the province from today.

The weather department has predicted likely rainfall in Quetta, Zhob, Musakhel, Qilla Saifullah, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Mastung, Naushki, Kalat, Khuzdar, Kharan, Panjgur, Kech, Awaran, Lasbela, Chagai and Guwadar districts from Tuesday (today) to Thursday, under the influence of the weather system.

The PMD has also predicted likely rainfall in mountainous region of northern Balochistan.

The Met Office had earlier predicted light rainfall or drizzling in Karachi, Sukkur, Larkana and Jacobabad districts of Sindh on Tuesday under the influence of the westerly weather system.

This morning Khuzdar district, Dalbandin and adjoining areas received rainfall and light snowfall reported in Ziarat valley and adjoining areas.

The met office had earlier predicted light rainfall between November 23 to 25 after entry of a westerly weather system in the region.

