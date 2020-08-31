PMD forecast widespread rainfall across the country

Web Analytics
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday predicted widespread rainfall in the country from Monday (today).

The met office in a weather advisory said that monsoon currents continue to penetrate into Sindh and under its influence widespread rain and thundershowers with a few heavy to very heavy falls are likely in Mirpur Khas, Tharparker, Umerkot, Sanghar, Larkana, Dadu and Badin districts.

While scattered rain and thundersorms expected in Shaheed Benazirabad, Thatta, Hyderabad, Sukkur and Jacobabad districts till Tuesday morning.

Whereas, generally light to moderate rain with isolated heavy showers in eastern  and northern outskirts of Karachi at evening/night.

The weather department has also predicted likely rainfall at Lasbela, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kalat, Zhob and Khuzdar districts in Balochistan.

The met office also predicted heavy rainfall at Dir, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Kohistan, Haripur, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Charsadda, Swabi, Mardan, Kohat and Kurram districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while at Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khoshab and Toba Tek Singh in Punjab.

The PMD also forecast rainfall at Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur and Khaniwal districts in southern Punjab.

The met office in its weather advisory has warned against likely urban flooding due to heavy rains from Monday to Wednesday in urban areas, flash foods in hill torrents and likely landslides in mountain regions.

The flows are expected to increase significantly in rivers, streams and local nullahs, weather advisory said.

The PMD has also alerted all concerned departments, especially reservoir operators and water managers to remain alert during the forecast days.

