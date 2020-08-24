PMD forecast widespread rains in Sindh after two monsoon systems merge

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast widespread rains in Sindh after the monsoon low over eastern Sindh has merged with the low over Rajasthan in India.

“The low pressure area over Eastern Sindh has merged with the low over Rajasthan. Under its influence widespread rain and thundershowers with a few heavy falls are likely in Tharparker, Umerkot, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta, Mirpur Khas, Hyderabad and Karachi districts. While at almost all the places in Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Dadu districts during 24 – 26th August 2020,” according to the weather forecast.

The weather department has forecast mainly cloudy weather with chances of rain and thunderstorms in Karachi with isolated heavy falls.

The towns of Mithi, Diplo, Nagarparkar and other areas in Tharparkar received heavy rainfall today. Several low-lying areas in Mithi and Diplo submerged while four to five feet high water reported in the premises of Taluka Hospital Diplo. Hospital staff shifted patients to safer places in emergency.

Earlier, the met office predicted rain, wind-thundershowers up to 150mm in Karachi and other parts of Sindh from today till August 27.

Karachi is expected to receive heavy showers with thunderstorm on August 25 (tomorrow), said the MET office.

The PMD has also warned of urban flooding across Sindh including Karachi during the aforesaid time period.

Meanwhile, rain/wind-thundershowers are also expected in southeastern Balochistan, northeastern Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining areas during the next twelve hours.

Comments

comments