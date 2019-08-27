PMD issues rain alert for Karachi, other areas in southern Pakistan

KARACHI: Rainfall expected at scattered places in Karachi, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad and Nawabshah divisions in Sindh from Tuesday night, weather department said in an alert.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has informed that a monsoon low over Northwest Orrisa in India, likely to reach north Rajasthan today.

Rains and thundershower, with isolated heavy falls, expected at scattered places in southern parts of Sindh province including Karachi, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad and Nawabshah divisions from tonight till Thursday, according to the forecast.

Sukkur, Larkana ,D.G. Khan, Bahawalpur, Zhob, Sibbi and Kalat divisions also likely to receive showers at isolated places during the period under the fresh weather system.

The met office has advised concerned authorities to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures during the forecast period.

Fresh low pressure from the Bay of Bengal will reach southern parts of Sindh on Wednesday, PMD said in its weather forecast earlier.

The city is expected to receive 30mm to 40mm rainfall during the wet spell, experts said.

“From Monday to Thursday a westerly trough over Pakistan is likely to interact with monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, which may cause isolated or scattered rainfall in eastern and upper parts of the country”, weather office said.

