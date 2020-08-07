Low Pressure in Sindh likely to move Balochistan this evening: PMD

ISLAMABAD: Met office in a weather forecast informed that monsoon low pressure, which now lies over Sindh will likely to move westwards over Balochistan during Friday evening or night.

Under the influence of this weather system strong monsoon currents are expected to penetrate in Balochistan from Friday evening to Sunday morning, according to the forecast.

More rain or wind-thundershower are expected in most parts of Balochistan from Friday to Sunday morning. Heavy falls are expected in Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Panjgur, Kech and Gwadar during the period, Pakistan Meteorological Department said.

Sea condition would remain rough to very rough along Sindh and Makran coast. The met office has advised fishermen not to venture in open sea during the period.

Heavy downpour may generate flash flooding in local nullahs of Balochistan on Friday and Saturday, according to the forecast.The met office has advised concerned authorities to remain alert also advising precautions in operating local reservoirs and dams.

Moreover, several parts of Karachi receiving downpour on second day of the monsoon spell on Friday. Malir, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Golimar, Nazimabad, SITE area and several other localities received heavy rainfall, which started this morning.

From 8:00 am till 2:00 pm Gulistan Johar received maximum eight milimetres of rain, Keamari received 7.3 mm, Saddar four mm, Nazimabad 2.8 mm, Surjani Town and Faisal Airbase received one mm rainfall.

Heavy rainfall continued in Matiari district and there were apprehensions of flooding situation due to rain water flow. Rainfall continued at Hala, Bhit Shah and other areas of the district.

Tando Muhammad Khan has also received heavy rainfall and several areas including the vegetable market, Shaukat Colony and other low-lying areas have submerged under the rainwater.

Shikarpur and adjoining areas have also received heavy rain and the rain water has drowned low-lying areas.

In Sukkur, rainwater has gathered scores of localities including Jail Road, Munara Road, Shalimar Chowk and Old Sukkur despite a declaration of rain emergency by the authorities.

Comments

comments