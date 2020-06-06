PMD predicts above normal rainfall in upcoming monsoon season

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast above normal rainfall in the country during the upcoming monsoon, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The met office while quoting global weather assessments predicted 10 percent more rainfall in Pakistan, which is expected to enhance in Sindh and Kashmir region by 20 percent.

It is to be mentioned here that the monsoon weather in Pakistan continues for three months, begins in July and ends in September. While, the pre-monsoon weather starts from June-15 in the country.

“El Nino Southern Oscillations (ENSO) and Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), which affect the South Asian summer monsoon rainfall, are likely to remain neutral during coming monsoon season,” global forecast said.

According to global weather calculations, “Monsoon rainfall is expected to be 10 % above normal during July to September during this year in Pakistan, weather report said.

“Sindh and Kashmir are likely to receive moderately above normal i.e 20 % more rainfall during the season,” the met office said.

The report predicts likely flood in eastern rivers of Pakistan and high probability of urban flooding in big cities.

Moreover, there is high probability of flash flooding in hill torrents of Punjab.

The weather forecast also warned that it will be conducive environment for locust breeding during the monsoon season.

