Nine dead in recent rain-related incidents across KP: PDMA

PESHAWAR: At least nine people have died and 11 others injured during the recent rain-related incidents in different parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, ARY NEWS reported while quoting Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) figures.

According to the authority’s spokesman, other than the loss of human lives, the infrastructure including 11 housing units also sustained damage during the ongoing rains.

The PDMA has directed its officials to expedite rescue activities aimed at facilitating the people in the rain-hit districts.

“We are also in touch with the district administrations and extending complete support to them for rehabilitation of those affected,” he said.

On March 04, the Met Office forecast widespread rain with wind or thunderstorm across the country from Thursday till Saturday.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has also predicted that a strong westerly weather system is likely to enter in upper parts of the country and likely to grip upper and central parts on Thursday and persist till Saturday, according to the weather department.

Widespread rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakkar, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sheikhupura, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Gujrat, Hafizabad and Narowal districts from Wednesday to Saturday, weather forecast said.

Rain with dust-thunderstorm is also expected in Quetta, Zhob, Pashin, Harnai, Ziarat, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Okara, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Khanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Jacobabad and Larkana districts from Wednesday to Thursday. Dust raising winds are expected in lower Sindh including Karachi on Thursday and Friday.

Read More: PDMA says 25 people died in rain-related incidents in KP

Heavy rain with intermittent thundershowers (with hailstorm) is also expected in Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Swabi, Kohat, Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha and Kashmir districts on Thursday and Friday.

The met office has also warned against likely urban flooding in Peshawar, Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha, and Lahore during the period.

Heavy rainfall may generate flash flooding and trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Rawalpindi and Islamabad during the period.

