LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) delegation called on Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to discuss preparations for the upcoming All Parties Conference (APC) of opposition parties.

Three-member PML-N delegation comprising Ahsan Iqbal, Ayaz Sadiq and Khawaja Saad Rafique met Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House where PPP’s Qamar Zaman Kaira, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Chaudhry Manzoor and Syed Hassan Murtaza were also present.

Leaders from both parties discussed the APC agenda and discuss future political strategy.

It may be noted that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif had refused to meet Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari citing health issues.

Bilawal Bhutto, who is visiting Lahore, approached the PML-N president and had expressed his desire to meet him for holding a long-awaited multi-party conference of the opposition parties.

However, Shehbaz Sharif had refused to meet him citing his health issues, the sources had said.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier on July 07, cracks started to appear between the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaderships after the latter showed no interest in mounting pressure on the incumbent federal government

