PML-N denounces fuel price hike ahead of Eid

LAHORE: Opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz on Saturday lashed out at the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) over the recent hike in prices of petroleum products and termed it enmity with the public.

The PML-N leader in a statement condemned the government’s move to push up fuel prices saying it instead of providing relief to the masses on the occasion of Eidul Fitr deprived them of their joys.

“It is evident from the hike that economic terrorism has been imposed on the country,” he claimed, adding the people have been deceived in the name of relief, which is being exposed.

Hamza said the recent hike in fuel prices will add to a tsunami of inflation.

Separately, PML-N spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb in a statement said jacking up prices of petroleum products ahead of Eid is enmity with the public.

“Since the incumbent government took reigns of the country, [they] are getting bad news everyday,” she said.

Ms Aurangzeb said the hike in the prices of petrol, gas and electricity would take a heavy toll on the people. The next budget which she said would be according to the wishes of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is yet to come, she added.

