LAHORE: Punjab’s Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) officials have arrested Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former mayor of Sargodha, Aslam Naveed, over charges of ‘abuse of power’ which causes financial loss to the national exchequer, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A case has been registered against seven accused including Sargodha’s ex-mayor Aslam Naveed and officials of Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) and provincial revenue department.

According to ACE Punjab, the action was taken over the alleged abuse of power by the accused persons which resulted in the financial loss to the national exchequer.

The director-general (DG) of ACE Punjab said that Aslam Naveed had constructed an illegal housing scheme and he allegedly gave financial dent worth Rs390 million to the national treasury.

Comments

comments