PML-N faces dilemma to take part or not, in Fazlur Rehman’s ‘Azadi March’

LAHORE: Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s ‘Azadi March’ and sit-in has created a dilemma for Sharifs, whether to participate in the protest or not?

The matter also revealed a gulf between Sharif brothers and the PML-N ranks.

According to sources, Shehbaz Sharif, who is President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), have apprehensions about some ‘hidden agenda’ behind the protest announced by Falur Rehman, the chief of major religio-political party Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) against the sitting government.

Shehbaz Sharif has decided to consult over the matter with his elder brother and jailed party supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif.

Presently PML-N, major parliamentary party of the opposition, faces a situation of indecision whether to participate or not in the so-called ‘Azadi March’ and sit-in.

The party’s central leadership is tight-lipped over the matter, while the middle level party leaders claiming the PML-N’s full participation in Maulana’s March to Islamabad.

Third meeting of the senior party leadership in a row within a few days, chaired by Shehbaz Sharif failed to take a final decision over the issue. Even, cell phones of the senior party leaders taken from them in the recent meeting to avoid any damaging disclosure of the debate within the party session after the details of the previous party meeting revealed in media reports .

According to the party sources, Shehbaz Sharif will meet Nawaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat Jail within few days to consult over the matter and announce final decision over the matter.

The PML-N in an earlier meeting had decided to let the party’s jailed supremo Nawaz Sharif to take the decision over the issue.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had announced that his party will begin its anti-government movement on September 27 and the marchers will reach capital city Islamabad.

