PML-N pours cold water on Fazl’s desire for Maryam’s container speech

ISLAMABAD: The opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has poured cold water on JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s desire to see Maryam Nawaz, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, address participants of the Islamabad sit-in from atop his container.

Sources within the party told ARY News that the PML-N vice president couldn’t address the sit-in because of her father’s ill-health.

There is no likelihood of Maryam addressing the Azadi March at a time when her father is struggling against odds, it said.

Separately, PML-N leader Uzma Bukhari also ruled out the possibility of the former premier’s daughter’s participation in the JUI-F march. She added Maryam’s foremost priority is her father’s health.

Earlier this evening, the JUI-F chief, while talking exclusively with ARY News, said no contact has been made with Maryam after she was granted bail by the Lahore High Court, but he wants her to join the Azadi March and address the participants.

Answering a question regarding calling off the Azadi March, the JUI-F chief said, “No decision has made in this regard. A final decision would be made after consensus with opposition parties.”

He refuted reports of any cracks in the opposition alliance. “All opposition parties are united and will continue raising voice against the wrongdoings of government,” he added.

The JUI-F reiterated that there is no plan to march towards D-Chowk as it will increase problems for citizens of the federal capital. He said that JUI-F doesn’t want confrontation with institutions and door of talks with govt are open.

