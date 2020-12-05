PML-N leaders flout Covid-19 SOPs in Lahore corner meeting

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) corner meeting organised in Lahore on Saturday violated the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs), ARY News reported.

As per details, besides rampant violation of the SOPs at the corner meeting, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Lahore chapter leaders mingled with each other without taking proper precautionary measures.

The PML-N leaders attended the meeting without wearing face masks and even did not issue any advice for workers attending the corner meeting.

It must be noted that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has announced to hold a public rally in Lahore on December 13.

Read More: Govt plans no curb on PDM rally in Lahore: Shibli Faraz

A petition has also been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday seeking court order against the upcoming protest meeting by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Lahore.

A petition filed by Advocate Nadeem Sarwar has made the federal government, NCOC, PDM, PML-N and PPP, parties in the petition.

A health emergency has been enforced in the country in the wake of coronavirus, the petition said.

The PDM holding protest rallies despite the government’s ban on large public meetings, which are causing spike in coronavirus cases, according to the petition.

