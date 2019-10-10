PML-N indecisive over participation in Fazlur Rehman’s ‘Azadi March’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz faces a situation of indecision whether to participate or not in Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s ‘Azadi March’ and sit-in, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The PML-N in an earlier meeting had let the party’s jailed supremo Nawaz Sharif to take the decision over the matter.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif had to meet his elder brother Nawaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore today to take a final decision over the issue.

“Shehbaz Sharif couldn’t visit jail today due to his backache,” party sources said.

His doctors have advised the PML-N President rest, sources added.

However, other family members including his mother Shamim Begum and son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar called on Nawaz Sharif in prison today, which is his weekly meeting day.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had earlier announced that his party will begin its anti-government movement on September 27.

However, the party supremo failed to garner opposition parties’ support so far. The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz had earlier urged Rehman to delay the march, whereas, Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had said that his party would only extend moral support to the JUI-F cause.

