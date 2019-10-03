PML-N calls meeting after JUI-F’s unilateral decision on Azadi march

LAHORE: A meeting of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders has been called on Oct 8 to hold consultations and work out a future strategy in view of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl’s (JUI-F) unilateral announcement of marching on Islamabad on Oct 27, reported ARY News.

Sources said the PML-N leadership will discuss today’s announcement by the JUI-F to hold its anti-government march towards Islamabad without taking the main opposition party into confidence.

The party will apprise JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on its reservation following the meeting.

Earlier today, Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman announced to hold ‘Azadi March’ in Islamabad from October 27.

The JUI-F chief while addressing a press conference in Islamabad announced that the party will begin its anti-government ‘Azadi March’ from October 27 and will also observe the day as a black day in solidarity with Kashmiris.

“Around 1.5 million people will participate in JUI-F’s Azadi March,” claims Fazal-ur-Rehman, adding that there will be no change in the date of March.

“We will gather at D-Chowk,” he said and added, “The country is facing economic crisis due to the faulty policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.”

Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman further said that JUI-F has invited all opposition parties to participate in the Azadi March. He assured that Azadi March will be peaceful as party doesn’t want confrontation with institutions.

