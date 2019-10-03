Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


PML-N calls meeting after JUI-F’s unilateral decision on Azadi march

LAHORE: A meeting of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders has been called on Oct 8 to hold consultations and work out a future strategy in view of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl’s (JUI-F) unilateral announcement of marching on Islamabad on Oct 27, reported ARY News.

Sources said the PML-N leadership will discuss today’s announcement by the JUI-F to hold its anti-government march towards Islamabad without taking the main opposition party into confidence.

The party will apprise JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on its reservation following the meeting.

Earlier today, Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman announced to hold ‘Azadi March’ in Islamabad from October 27.

The JUI-F chief while addressing a press conference in Islamabad announced that the party will begin its anti-government ‘Azadi March’ from October 27 and will also observe the day as a black day in solidarity with Kashmiris.

“Around 1.5 million people will participate in JUI-F’s Azadi March,” claims Fazal-ur-Rehman, adding that there will be no change in the date of March.

“We will gather at D-Chowk,” he said and added, “The country is facing economic crisis due to the faulty policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.”

Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman further said that JUI-F has invited all opposition parties to participate in the Azadi March. He assured that Azadi March will be peaceful as party doesn’t want confrontation with institutions.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

ATC records statements of four in Sehwan shrine blast case

Pakistan

Accountability process to continue, blackmailing not to be tolerated: PM Imran   

Pakistan

Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed tomorrow

Pakistan

Mazari says children should be educated about child abuse to curb such crimes


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close