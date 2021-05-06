KHUSHAB: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has retained the PP-84 Khushab seat, which was vacated after the death of party lawmaker Malik Muhammad Waris Kallo in March.

According to an unofficial and unconfirmed count, PML-N’s Moazzam Sher Kallu came out on top with 74,165 votes, while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Ali Hussain Baloch came second place, with 63,569 votes.

The by-poll was held across 229 polling stations, featuring 666 polling booths — 344 for male and 322 for female voters.

On Wednesday, voting concluded peacefully apart from face off between PML-N and PTI workers at the Jamali Balochan Girls High School polling station.

Read more: PML-N PTI workers face off during polling in PP-84 Khushab

Getting information of the situation, the district police officer (DPO) Khushab reached the spot and held talks with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Atta Tarar and asked him to remove the PML-N camp as it fell under 400 yards near the polling station.

Maryam Nawaz congratulates people of Khushab

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz in her Twitter message congratulated her uncle Shehbaz, the people of Khushab, and the “lions” of the party. She also characterised Kallu’s victory as a victory of party supremo Nawaz Sharif’s narrative.

ہر شہر میں عوام نے نوازشریف کی فتح کا اعلان کر دیا ہے۔ ہر صوبے سے نوازشریف کے بیانیہ کی تائید عوام کے حق حکمرانی کی فتح ہے

نوازشریف کو مائنس کرنے والو! دیکھو اللّہ کے کام! صرف نوازشریف رہ گیا ہے باقی سب مائنس ہوچکے ہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/Tb04OSI2D2 — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) May 5, 2021

She said “people in every city have declared Nawaz Sharif’s victory” and taunted those who wanted to “minus Nawaz Sharif”.

Comments

comments