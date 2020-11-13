PML-N lawmakers owe Punjab House millions of rupees

ISLAMABAD: A number of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers owe the Punjab House in Islamabad millions of rupees, revealed a list forwarded to Punjab’s Communication & Works (C&W) department secretary, reported ARY News.

According to the list, PML-N Senator Pervez Rasheed owes the Punjab House more than Rs6.9 million while his daughter over Rs2.6 million. Dr Asif Kirmani has also not paid dues to the tune of Rs6.4 million.

PML-N Senator Mushahiddullah owes Rs2.7 million while Senator Rana Mahmoodul Hassan Rs20,000.

The opposition party’s MPA Shumaila Rana owes over Rs0.3 million while Talal Bugti is required to pay more than Rs1.5 million he incurred while staying at the Punjab House from January 17 till October 15.

Earlier, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat had said that legal notices will be served on the defaulters of the Punjab House in Islamabad.

Speaking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly, he said the government had decided to launch action against those who used government resources and defaulted on their payment.

“Various political leaders and government functionaries owe the Punjab House a cumulative sum of Rs58 million,” he said. “We are serving notices to them in two days or so. Upon failure to make payment, action will be taken against them under the Land Revenue Recovery Act,” he warned.

