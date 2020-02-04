PML-N leader Javed Latif to appear before NAB today   

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday summoned the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Javed Latif to submit details of the assets held by her mother, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, he has been instructed to appear along with details of the assets his mother owned and transferred to other family members before its Lahore headquarters of the bureau.

Sources say the PML-N leader’s mother owned properties worth billions of rupees.

However, they said, she had declared over Rs100 million worth of assets before the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

According to evidence acquired by the corruption watchdog, her assets run into billions of rupees.

The PML-N leader has said that NAB has sought details of her mother’s assets since she was born. He, however, said that they would submit all details to the accountability watchdog.

The PML-N lawmaker is facing NAB inquiry over his inappropriate assets after coming into politics.

The politician has been accused of making billions of rupees’ assets in the name of his family members under section 9 (a) of the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO 1999).

Read More: Court issues notices to NAB, law ministry over Abbasi, Iqbal petitions

In this regard, the record from concerned departments including, Revenue, LDA, DCs and Banks have has been sought, sources said.

The assets of MNA Javed Latif exponentially increased after coming into politics, the sources within NAB said and added that he, before coming into politics owned a 12-marla inherited house in Habib Colony, Sheikhupura, which has now had been extended up to 1.5 acres.

Comments

comments