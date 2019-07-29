PML-N leaders overplayed Irfan Siddiqui’s arrest for political mileage: Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leaders overplayed arrest of Irfan Siddiqui to get political oxygen.

In her series of tweets, the SAPM said, “The prime minister has sought a report about the incident happened with Columnist Irfan Siddiqui, the decision will be taken in light of the facts, and the responsible will be punished.”

وزیراعظم نے واقعے کی رپورٹ طلب کی ہے۔حقائق کی روشنی میں فیصلہ ہوگا کہ قانون کی خلاف ورزی کا مرتکب کون ہوا؟جس کسی نے بھی قانون کی خلاف ورزی کی ہوگی اس کو اس کے کیے کی سزا ضرور ملے گی۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) July 29, 2019

She said Irfan Siddiqui had to suffer due to the lacunas in the system for which the Prime Minister is determined to remove.

عرفان صدیقی صاحب نظام کے ان نقائص کا شکار ہوئے جن کی درستگی کیلئے عمران خان پرعزم ہیں۔وزیراعظم نے اس عمل پر ناپسندیدگی کا اظہار کرتے ہوئے نوٹس لیا۔لیگی رہنماوں نے سیاسی آکسیجن حاصل کرنے کیلئے صدیقی صاحب کے معاملے کو اچھالا۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) July 29, 2019

Siddiqui was arrested for violating tenancy law by Islamabad police on Friday and later released on bail yesterday.

