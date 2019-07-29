Web Analytics
PML-N leaders overplayed Irfan Siddiqui’s arrest for political mileage: Awan

Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leaders overplayed arrest of Irfan Siddiqui to get political oxygen.

In her series of tweets, the SAPM said, “The prime minister has sought a report about the incident happened with Columnist Irfan Siddiqui, the decision will be taken in light of the facts, and the responsible will be punished.”

She said Irfan Siddiqui had to suffer due to the lacunas in the system for which the Prime Minister is determined to remove.

 Siddiqui was arrested for violating tenancy law by Islamabad police on Friday and later released on bail yesterday.

