PML-N leaders seek Shehbaz’s guidance on key issues at London huddle

LONDON: PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif presided over a consultative session of party leaders who reached London to enquire after the health of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif undergoing treatment here.

Former finance minister Ishaq Dar, Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Pervez Rasheed, Khurram Dastagir, Marriyam Aurangzeb and others were present in the meeting held at a restaurant in the British capital.

After the meeting, the PML-N leaders visited the ailing ex-premier at the Avenfield apartments to enquire after his health.

Speaking to media, Shehbaz Sharif said the former prime minister’s personal physician Dr Adnan briefed the visiting leaders on the health condition of the party’s supreme leader.

READ ALSO: Maryam seeks court nod to travel abroad for taking care of ailing Nawaz

Khawaja Asif said matters related to legislation and appointment of a new chief election commissioner came under discussion. He said they sought the party president’s guidance on these issues and will devise a strategy when they return to the country.

He said there is a need for an in-house change of the government before holding fresh elections. Besides, he added, the issue of the appointment of the electoral body’s new head is also of immense significance.

Talking about Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure extension, Ahsan Iqbal said it was the government that muddied the waters saying the opposition would extend cooperation given that the government is serious. He regretted no consultation on the appointment of a new CEC has begun as yet.

He also criticised the government’s policies and price hike saying the PML-N along with other opposition parties will hold protests against inflation.

Ahsan Iqbal said the government was busy in mudslinging in order to hide its poor performance.

