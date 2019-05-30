PML-N leaders visit Nawaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat Jail

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has directed PML-N lawyers to express solidarity with the independent judiciary, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sharif was talking to the party leaders who had visited him in Kot Lakhpat Jail, Lahore today.

“We respect judiciary and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had played pivotal role in the movement for independent judiciary earlier,” Sharif said.

He said the lawyers affiliated with PML-N should get united and express solidarity with the judiciary.

He also urged senior leadership of the party to become the voice of people against price hike after the Eid.

“I am paying compensation in jail for those PML-N people who have failed to come out (on roads), Nawaz Sharif said.

Party leaders Pervaiz Rasheed, Rafique Rajwana, Ataullah Tarar, Rana Sanaullah, Mirza Javed, Ghulam Mustafa and others visited jail to meet their party leader.

The jail authorities earlier confirmed that friends, family and leaders of PML-N will meet former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat jail today.

According to the jail authorities, the family members who would met with the PML-N supremo include his daughter Maryam Nawaz, mother Begum Shamim Akhtar and others.

Hamza Shahbaz likely to meet his uncle Nawaz Sharif today, sources said and added that after the approval of PML-N supremo, other party leaders would also meet him in the jail.

Earlier on May 8, Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had returned to Kot Lakhpat prison, following the expiry of his six-week bail in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference.

