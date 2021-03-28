LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has tested negative for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

PML-N MPA Hina Parvez Butt confirmed in a Twitter statement that deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter’s Covid-19 test was declared negative. Perhaps, Maryam is suffering from some infection, for which she is getting treatment, she said.

اللہ کا شکر ہے مریم بی بی کا کورونا ٹیسٹ منفی آ گیا ہے۔ شاید کوئی انفیکشن ہوگیا جس کا علاج جاری ہے۔۔ ان کی جلد صحتیابی کیلئے بہت ساری دعائیں 🤲🏻 — Hina Parvez Butt (@hinaparvezbutt) March 28, 2021

Earlier today, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the party vice president has a high fever and throat pain. The leader has taken a Covid-19 test, the result of which is awaited, the spokesperson added.

She said Maryam’s political activities have been cancelled for the next four days.

مریم نواز شریف کی طبیعت ناساز ہے مریم نوازشریف نے آئندہ چار روز کے لئے سیاسی سرگرمیاں منسوخ کردیں مریم نوازشریف کو تیز بخار اور گلے میں شدید درد ہے مریم نوازشریف کا کورونا کا ٹیسٹ بھی کرایا گیا ہے ترجمان پاکستان مسلم لیگ ن مریم اورنگزیب — PML(N) (@pmln_org) March 28, 2021

Maryam had appeared before the Lahore High Court (LHC) bench on Wednesday for the hearing of her bail petition in an illegal land acquisition case. She was granted bail and asked to appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) investigation officer.

