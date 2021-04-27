LAHORE: Police took PML-N MNA Javed Latif into custody on Tuesday after a sessions court dismissed his bail in a case pertaining to allegedly defaming state institutions.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The PML-N leader appeared before the court as additional sessions judge Wajid Minhas resumed hearing. The court reserved a verdict after hearing arguments of both defence counsel and prosecutor.

Latif left the courtroom before the pronouncement of the verdict. The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) arrested him near Saggian Pul after the court dismissed his bail plea, according to his lawyer.

At a previous hearing, the court had extended his bail after it was informed that he had contracted the coronavirus.

Latif’s counsel presented his client’s COVID-19 diagnosis report, informing the court that he had tested positive for the virus. “My client has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in self-isolation,” he said.

The court ordered Javed Latif to undergo another Covid-19 test and directed the authorities concerned to verify his COVID report before it is presented to the court. In the meantime, the court accepted his plea seeking exemption from appearance in hearing and extended his interim bail till April 27 (today).

