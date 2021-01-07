PML-N MPA Munira Yamin Satti dies of coronavirus

LAHORE: A lawmaker of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in the Punjab Assembly, Munira Yamin Satti, has died of novel coronavirus after her health worsened two weeks ago, ARY News reported on Thursday.

PML-N MPA Munira Yamin Satti was put on ventilator after she was declared critical after contracting novel coronavirus.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressed sorrow over the sad demise of the provincial lawmaker and offered condolence to the bereaved family.

The PML-N’s Munira Yamin Satti had been elected as a Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) on reserved seats for women in Punjab Assembly during the 2018 general elections. He also performed responsibilities as a member of Punjab’s women development department.

Earlier in December last year, Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Senator Kalsoom Parveen had lost her life while battling against the novel coronavirus.

The senator had breathed her last at a private hospital in Islamabad due to coronavirus-related infections Kalsoom Parveen had been put on a ventilator after her condition deteriorated.

Comments

comments