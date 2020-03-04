PML-N delegation to visit MQM-P headquarters today
KARACHI: A delegation of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) will visit Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) headquarters on Thursday, citing sources, ARY News reported.
A delegation of PML-N led by its senior vice president Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will meet MQM-P leadership on Thursday, 4:00 pm. The delegation members will be comprised of PML-N senior leaders including Ahsan Iqbal, Marriyum Aurangzeb and other leaders.
Sources said Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and members of MQM-P’s Rabita Committee will represent their political party during the upcoming meeting.
Sources added that both political parties will hold discussions over the current political situation and local bodies elections.