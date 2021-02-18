PML-N’s Senator Mushahidullah Khan passes away in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Senior politician and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Mushahidullah Khan, 68, passed away in Islamabad early Thursday morning, ARY News reported.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz confirmed the news, however, the cause of Senator Mushahidullah Khan’s death was not yet known.

Maryam Nawaz said in her Twitter message, “Senator Mushahidullah Khan, MNS’s loyal and exceptional companion left us.”

“I am shattered to hear the sad news. Will never be able to forget his fatherly affection & love. Huge huge loss. May Allah SWT shower upon him every blessing that HE has reserved for the afterlife. Ameen.”

Mushahidullah Khan’s son Dr Afnan said that his father’s funeral prayers will be offered after Zuhr in 11-H Islamabad.

PML-N had earlier awarded a ticket to the senior politician to contest the forthcoming Senate elections on a general seat.

According to PML-N’s Mohammad Zubair, Senator Mushahidullah Khan was unwell for quite a long time.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi expressed grief on the demise of Senator Mushahiddulah Khan, Radio Pakistan reported.

In his condolence message, he said Mushahidullah Khan was a seasoned politician and a good human being and prayed for the departed soul.

