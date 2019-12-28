PML-N terms NAB Amendment Ordinance ploy to give govt, allies NRO

ISLAMABAD: The opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Saturday rejected the newly promulgated National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Ordinance 2019.

PML-N leader Marriyam Aurangzeb in a statement said the ordinance is aimed to halt inquiries into the ruling PTI’s projects.

“The NAB Ordinance is a ploy to give NRO to the corrupt government and its allies,” she alleged.

The PML-N leader said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif presented himself for accountability.

If the incumbent government has not been involved in any plunder of public funds, why is it bringing an ordinance to stop inquires, she questioned.

Earlier today, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Ordinance 2019 was challenged in the Supreme Court.

A regular litigant Mehmood Akhtar Naqvi filed a petition at Karachi Registry of the apex court challenging the amended law.

President Dr Arif Alvi had signed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Ordinance 2019 into law on Friday.

The petitioner has made the Government of Pakistan, Secretary Ministry of Law and Justice, secretaries of Cabinet Division, Ministry of Interior, Establishment Division, Chairman NAB, Director General Headquarters NAB and others as party in the case.

The petitioner said, “All citizens are equal in the constitution of Pakistan, the amended ordinance is violation of the constitution and the fundamental rights of citizens”.

