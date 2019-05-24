LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif has said his party would remain neutral on the recent scandal relating to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, ARY News reported on Friday.

Taking on Twitter to react on the issue, Shahbaz said, “Our viewpoint on NAB is principled and we will keep voicing our concerns on all forums.”

PML-N to stay out of the recent Chairman Nab issue. Our viewpoint on NAB is principled—which is legal in nature and we will keep voicing our concerns on all forums. PML-N has nothing to do with anybody’s private life and will stick to its political and legal narrative! — President PMLN (@president_pmln) May 23, 2019

“PML-N has nothing to do with anybody’s private life and will stick to its political and legal narrative!”, he continued in his tweet.

Earlier, the NAB had refuted the scandalous audio and video aired by a private news channel against the bureau’s chief, labeling the video libelous, propagandist and fake.

Read more: NAB slams ‘fake’ video against chairman, calls it an attempt to blackmail

Chairman NAB Justice retired Javed Iqbal has issued a press release via the National Accountability Bureau debunking all claims, labeling it an attempt to blackmail the institute over ongoing corruption investigations against the organization.

A local tv aired the audio and video clips of his alleged inappropriate interactions/conversation with a female.

The woman in the video alleged that she had been threatened with NAB inquiries if she failed to follow suit to Iqbal’s wishes.

