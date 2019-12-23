Top PML-N leadership summons PAC head Rana Tanveer to London  

Muridke: Top Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership has summoned the party leader and National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Rana Tanveer Hussain in London, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

According to sources, the PML-N leaders Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif has summoned Rana Tanveer in London. The latter is currently in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah and would travel directly to London from there.

In his statement, Rana Tanveer commented on the ongoing tensions with the neighbouring arch-rival India at the Line of Control (LoC) and said that any misadventure from India would face severe backlash from the entire nation.

“The entire opposition stands alongside the Pakistan Army and the government for safeguarding the homeland,” he said.

Earlier in the day, PML-N central leader and former planning minister, Ahsan Iqbal, has been arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in alleged corruption in Narowal Sports City project.

Sources said that Ahsan Iqbal will be produced before the accountability court on Tuesday (tomorrow), whereas, the anti-corruption watch wrote a letter to the concerned authorities for undergoing medical tests of the arrested politician.

The arrest was made when Iqbal appeared before the anti-graft watchdog investigators in Rawalpindi.

Earlier in the day, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal in connection with a probe into the multi-billion Narowal Sports City Project case.

It is pertinent to mention here that he was summoned for the second time in two months.

