PML-N formally decides to participate in Senate elections

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has formally decided to participate in the Senate elections, days after announcing that it would not participate in the polls owing to the legitimacy of the 2018 general elections, ARY NEWS reported.

The decision, which was taken and announced by the top leadership of the party earlier, on Monday was finally given a nod by the parliamentary party of the PML-N.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz conveyed the message of the party supremo Nawaz Sharif regarding the participation in the Senate polls. The parliamentary party gave its approval to Sharif’s decision.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) leaders have started consultations for the upcoming Senate elections which is likely to be held in February this year.

Sources said that PDM leaders are mulling over fielding joint candidates for the Senate polls. The opposition leaders have started consultations to field joint candidates in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan assemblies.

Sources closer to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz said that the PDM parties will be convinced to field joint candidates besides appeasing Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to support PML-N in Punjab.

A consultation session will be summoned soon to discuss the strategy to field joint candidates of the opposition parties, PML-N sources said.

