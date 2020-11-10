PML-N seeks permission to hold PDM gathering in Lahore

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has sought permission to hold a public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan on December 13, under the banner of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The application was forwarded by MPA, Samiullah Khan, Rana Maqbool and Imtiaz Elahi to the DC Lahore.

The district administration has been requested to allow the PML-N to hold a public gathering and release No Objection Certificate (NOC) regarding the security clearance.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of major opposition parties is protesting against the federal government and so far held three gatherings in Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta.

Read more: Mustafa Kamal lashes out at PDM, PPP for ignoring Karachi issues

The PDM’s first rally was taken in Gujranwawla on October 16, the second was held in Karachi on October 18, and third in Quetta on October 25. The alliance is set to hold its fourth rally on November 22 in Peshawar.

As per the remaining schedule of the PDM anti-government movement, the alliance will hold a public gathering in Multan on 30. On December 13 in Lahore and On December 27 in Larkana.

Comments

comments